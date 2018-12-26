LATEST NEWS

THE SINGER SVETLANA LOBODA WAS BACK IN THE HOSPITAL Popular in Russia Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which has recently undergone a major surgery, showed a new photo from the hospital. What was the reason to seek the help of doctors and why she is in the hospital, not yet reported. A snapshot from the hospital of the office she shared on Instagram. As shown in the photo, the singer is lying on a hospital bed, covered in a white sheet, beneath which are visible the shoes of the actress. Next to the hospital bed is a device for ultrasound. Fans have not … Read more

Вера Брежнева в неоднозначном наряде на светском рауте В своем аккаунте в Instagram российский шоумен поделился снимком с бывшей солисткой группы «ВИА Гра».

Это событие происходило на «Главном новогоднем концерте» в СК «Олимпийский» в Москве.

На фотографии Александр Ревва позирует с Верой Брежневой. Наряд известной певицы немного смутил пользователей соцсети. Для этого концерта Вера Брежнева выбрала воздушный черный наряд с открытым плечом. Так же она дополнила свой образ туфлями на каблуке и объемными серьгами- ромбами

Комментаторы называли наряд отк… Read more

Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Welp, it's that time of year again, folks, and I'm not talking about the changing of seasons—I'm talking about the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Preparations are already underway, castings are complete, and the show is coming back to the United States! Below, everything you need to know about one of the biggest events in November—second only to Thanksgiving, of course. 1. It'll take place in New York City. The brand announced on its Instagram that the show will take… Read more

The story of recovery: how the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market is getting over the crisis Hryvnia devaluation in 2015 prompted Ukrainians to opt for more affordable domestic medicines instead of expensive imports. It soon affected the situation on the entire pharmaceutical market. Despite the crisis, an increase in unit sales (by packages sold) stimulated local companies to invest extra money in production facilities and new products. A state reimbursement program became another driver for the domestic pharmaceutical industry: the state is returning the cost of some drugs. The Mind has stud… Read more

A New Study Says Low-Carb Diets May Help You Lose Weight. But Are Carbs Really So Bad For You? A new study suggests that low-carb diets may help people keep weight off and even drop extra pounds, adding to the confusion about the health benefits — or detriments — of carbohydrates. For the study, which was published in The BMJ, researchers put 234 overweight adults on a 10-week weight-loss diet. More than half of them successfully lost about 10% of their body weight during that time. From there, they were then assigned to follow either a low-carb diet (20% of total calories from carbohydrates, 60… Read more

24 thoughts on the Patriots’ win over the Vikings After a 1-2 start, who could have ever predicted this for the 9-3 Patriots?

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 02: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings argues a call during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings argues a call during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. –Adam Gl… Read more

This Wine Advent Calendar Sold Out In Less Than a Day A wine Advent calendar is an ideal, boozy way to count down the days until the holidays (or, for some, a good way to cope with the imminent stress of the season) вЂ” which is why itвЂ™s regrettable but hardly surprising that AldiвЂ™s wine Advent calendar sold out within minutes of its first day on the market in America. The calendars, which have been a confirmed hit for British stores across the pond, contained 24 6.37-ounce bottles of 12 different wines for the sweet price of $69.99, or $2.92 a bottle… Read more

Here's How Popular Yoga and Meditation Really Are Yoga and meditation aren?t so alternative anymore. About 14% of adults and a growing number of kids now practice yoga and meditation, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention?s National Center for Health Statistics. Between 2012 and 2017, the percentage of kids and adults who said they had done yoga or meditated in the last year rose significantly. About 14% of adults reported practicing both yoga and meditation in 2017, up from about 9.5% and 4%, respectively, in 2012.… Read more

The Future of HIV Treatment Might Not Involve Pills HIV treatments have come a long way in the more than 30 years since the virus was first identified. Powerful antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) can now keep the virus controlled at levels that current tests cannot detect in the blood. Perhaps just as important, people who take these drugs diligently soon after they’re infected are unlikely to pass the virus to others. But the treatment isn’t perfect. Those with HIV need to take a pill every day for the rest of their lives, and even if they do, the virus can e… Read more